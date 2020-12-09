O Dell Group LLC Acquires 88,208 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 320.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,012,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.8% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 65,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,319,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $481,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $548,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

