Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

