BlackRock Inc. Buys 180,181 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.96% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $53,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $577.25 million, a P/E ratio of -275.67 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

