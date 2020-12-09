Madison Wealth Management Has $23.45 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,921 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.