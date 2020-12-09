Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,068 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after purchasing an additional 320,564 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,151 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

