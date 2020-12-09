Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,068 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after buying an additional 320,564 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,441 shares of company stock worth $1,001,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

