SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in MicroVision by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 3.33. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MVIS. BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroVision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.