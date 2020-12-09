SG Americas Securities LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 88,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Archrock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 2.77.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

