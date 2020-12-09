SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 51,645 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Archrock by 138.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Archrock by 40.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Archrock by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

