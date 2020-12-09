SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,925 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

