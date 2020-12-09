SG Americas Securities LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $301.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.