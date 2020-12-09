SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

