TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

