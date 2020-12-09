LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on LPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Shares of LG Display stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.