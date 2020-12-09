LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.