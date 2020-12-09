Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,371 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,436,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,820,152.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

