Sei Investments Co. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.10 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

