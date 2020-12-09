Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

