Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.