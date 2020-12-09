Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NAV stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -491.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.