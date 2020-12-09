Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,405 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 98,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 14.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 237,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of RRC opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.78. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

