Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ACM Research by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $2,719,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $2,645,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $2,095,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 4,941 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $329,564.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,877.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

