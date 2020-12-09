BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,111,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.62% of American Vanguard worth $54,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

