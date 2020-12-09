BlackRock Inc. Has $57.32 Million Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.32% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $57,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 129.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

