BlackRock Inc. Sells 78,198 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbus McKinnon worth $56,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

CMCO stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $972.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

