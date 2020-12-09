SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Avient alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.