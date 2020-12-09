3,905 Shares in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,992,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,926,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,931,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,635,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

AVNT stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66. Avient Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $39.54.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

