SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $87,324,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $39,781,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $334,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

