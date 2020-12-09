Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,541 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $920.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

