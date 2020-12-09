SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,707 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.