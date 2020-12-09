SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,592 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE SID opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.03. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

