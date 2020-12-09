SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE SID opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

