SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of RDY opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

