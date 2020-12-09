SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

