SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.