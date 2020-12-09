Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

