SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 51,145 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,145 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $113.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

