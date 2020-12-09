SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.