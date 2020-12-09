SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $36,205,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 54.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 414,976 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 91.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,048,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,063,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 153.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 316,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAC opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

