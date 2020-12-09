SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $194,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $255,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

