SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $16,342,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $121,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

