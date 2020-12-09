SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 738 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Integer by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Integer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Integer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

