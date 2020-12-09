Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

PZZA stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

