SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $113,000 in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.86.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.