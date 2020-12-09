SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 168,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.86.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

DCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

