Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

