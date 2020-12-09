SG Americas Securities LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,037,941 shares of company stock worth $22,478,746 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

