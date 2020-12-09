SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,129 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $2,248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,037,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,746. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.98. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

