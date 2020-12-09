SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,178 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. Colliers Securities began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE CHCT opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

