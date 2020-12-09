SG Americas Securities LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,353 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Quad/Graphics worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $183.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%.

In other news, Director John S. Shiely purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

