SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,353 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Quad/Graphics worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John S. Shiely bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

